Bridlington man charged with 10 offences in two weeks

A 33-year-old man has been charged with ten offences committed over the last two weeks.

Jason Wilkinson, of Meadow Road, Bridlington faces charges of:

Stalking a woman between August 17-19.

Criminal damage to a mobile phone on August 21.

Theft from Tesco supermarket on August 31.

Two counts of common assault on August 31.

Criminal damage at The Parade public house on August 31.

Possession of an offensive weapon, namely a knife, on Hastings Walk on August 31.

Criminal damage to a police vehicle on August 31.

Robbery of £20 and a bottle of methadone on September 1.

Assaulting a police officer on September 1.

Wilkinson was due to appear before Hull Magistrates Court this morning.