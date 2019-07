A Bridlington man has been arrested following an incident of suspected arson.

The 39-year-old man, who remains in police custody, has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

Humberside Police are investigating the incident which occurred on Wednesday July 3 at a house on Westbourne Avenue, Bridlington.

No-one was hurt in the blaze, but sadly a dog was found dead in the property.

He currently assisting police with enquiries.