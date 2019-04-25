Bridlington man arrested for second time in two weeks as officers tackle drug dealing

Cash and drugs were found at an address in Marshall Avenue.
Police have arrested a man for the second time in two weeks for suspected drug dealing in Bridlington.

The 49-year-old was arrested on Marshall Avenue on Sunday, April 14, in connection with possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs.

He was released under investigation but was arrested again this lunchtime, again on Marshall Avenue, on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug.

Cash and cannabis were found on him and seized. Officers searched a nearby property and found even more class B drugs and equipment which were also seized.

Officers said the man is currently in custody.