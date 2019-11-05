Bridlington man appears in court charged with manslaughter following incident at Scarborough pub

A Bridlington man has appeared in court charged with manslaughter.

James Arthur Collinson, of Easton Road, appeared via video link at Scarborough Magistrates Court this morning (Tuesday November 5).

The 38-year-old had originally been charged with unlawfully wounding a person following an incident at the Golden Last pub, on Eastborough, in Scarborough.

The victim, a 59-year-old local man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries on the evening of Sunday September 1. He later died in hospital on September 27.

The case has been sent to Leeds Crown Court in result of the new charge of manslaughter.

Collinson has been remanded in custody and will appear in court later this month.