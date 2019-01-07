Bridlington drugs raid - hundreds of pounds of cannabis found on West Hill estate

Police have seized several hundreds of pounds worth of cannabis and two batons after the latest drugs raid in Bridlington

One man was arrested and another is under investigation after a warrant was executed by officers from the Neighbourhood Team and the Proactive Unit at a property on Bessingby Gate.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a class B drug with intent to supply, and possession of offensive weapons. The second man is under investigation for possession of cannabis.

PC Rob Brigham from Bridlington Neighbourhood Team said: “I’d like to thank the people of Bridlington again for their support as we continue our work to tackle drugs and drugs crime in our town.

“We always ask residents to contact us with any information they may have about drugs activity.

“By working together we can carry on working towards removing the sort of crime that illegal drugs can attract.”