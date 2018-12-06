Bridlington drink-drivers to be targeted the morning after

Extra patrols will be on duty around Bridlington this December to catch drivers who are still over the alcohol limit the morning after a big night out.

Humberside Police isalready out and about doing drink driving checks at all times of the day and night, but as around a fifth of drivers are found to be over the limit in the morning, Safer Roads Humber is funding extra morning patrols.

Ruth Gore, spokesperson for Safer Roads Humber, said “We thank all those people who arrange safe transport home from a night out but urge them to think about what they need to do the next morning.

"If you need to drive to work, take the kids to school or go out Christmas shopping, think about using public transport, getting a lift, walking or postponing your activities until later in the day.”

“It doesn’t matter if you have a good night’s sleep, a shower or a big breakfast in the morning - time is the only way for your body to be clear of alcohol.

"If you are found over the limit the next morning, you could still lose your licence, receive a big fine and end up with a criminal record. It’s just not worth it.”

It takes at least one hour for the body to process each unit of alcohol, calculated from when you stop drinking. Four pints of ordinary strength bitter takes at least 11 hours to be processed by the body from when you stop drinking.

A bottle of wine takes at least 13 housr, whilst three double gins is a nine hour drink – and these calculations are based upon how long a healthy, fit person takes to process alcohol. It could take longer for the body to be clear of alcohol if you're feeling tired, unwell or are on medication.