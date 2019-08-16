Bridlington couple fined £770 for dumping waste behind their home

A Bridlington couple have been fined a total of £770 after dumping a pile of waste in an alleyway behind their home.

Donna McLean and Karl Redfern, of Olinda Road, Bridlington, pleaded guilty to the unauthorised dumping of waste when they appeared before Beverley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday August 14.

Evidence of fly-tipping

Miss McLean and Mr Redfern were both fined £120 and were both ordered to pay costs of £235 and victim surcharges of £30.

The court heard a streetscene enforcement officer from East Riding of Yorkshire Council investigated a pile of waste in an alleyway at the rear of Olinda Road on February 15 this year.

The rubbish included a duvet, rugs and several bags of household rubbish.

Evidence found at the scene led officers to Miss McLean and Mr Redfern.

Both failed to respond to approaches by the council and the matter was taken to court.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council want to remind residents they are responsible for disposing of their own waste properly and legally by using their household bins or taking it to their local household waste recycling site.

Paul Tripp, head of streetscene services at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “It’s not acceptable for individuals to dump rubbish in a residential area and expect the council to clear it up. If that happens, like in this case, we will investigate and we will take the appropriate action.”

Anyone caught fly-tipping could be ordered to pay a £400 fixed penalty notice or the case can be taken to court, where they face an unlimited fine or even imprisonment.

Fly-tipping information:

- Residents can report any fly-tipping or suspicious activity to the council on 01482 393939, or online at eastriding.gov.uk/fly-tipping

- People are asked not to touch any fly-tipped waste or approach anyone they see fly-tipping.

- For guidance on how to check if a person is a licensed registered waste carrier visit the council’s website eastriding.gov.uk/fly-tipping

- To find your nearest household waste recycling site visit the council’s website eastriding.gov.uk/recycling