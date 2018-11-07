Bridlington bomb scare - Spa happy to help evacuated residents

People who have had to leave their homes while police investigate a suspicious package can go to Bridlington Spa for shelter and refreshments.

Although not too many have taken up the offer yet, a handful are in the cafe area and Spa staff are ready to open a bigger room if more people arrive as darkness falls.

See a video from the scene.

Spa general manager Andrew Aldis said: "It's an amazing thing to help in these kinds of incidents. We can cope with just about anything and we are more than happy to help."

Homes in a number of roads around West Street have been evacuated and the area is cordoned off after weapons and a package were found by workmen.

Businesses who had to evacuate after the fire in at the Londesborough Hotel in West Street two weeks ago have been disrupted again.

N Charles Bookmakers Tweeted: "Our West Street office has had to evacuate after workers on an empty building found weapons and a suspicious package. Hopefully we’ll be open as normal tomorrow. In the mean time you can collect your winnings from any of our other branches."