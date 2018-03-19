Bomb threats sent to East Yorkshire schools

Police have moved to reaasure parents after a number of schools across East Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire received fake bomb threats this morning.

Nationally, more than 400 schools and colleges have received emails claiming a device has been planted and demanding cash.

Locally, 19 schools have been in touch with Humberside Police to say they have been sent the email.

Det Supt Tony Cockerill said: “We have been liaising with our counter terrorism colleagues across the country and it is not believed that the threats are credible.

“We have spoken to all schools who have contacted us, reassured them that there is no need to evacuate and offered them security advice.”