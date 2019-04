A teenager is due in court this morning after being charged in connection with an attempted burglary in Bridlington.

Liam Gould, aged 18, of Tyne Street in Hull, was due before magistrates in the city following an incident in Watsons Avenue on February 25.

He is charged with attempted house burglary and theft, after it was alleged that items were stolen from inside a car that was parked on a driveway.