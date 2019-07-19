Attempted burglary at Tesco petrol station in Bridlington

A petrol station in Bridlington has been closed today following an attempted burglary.

Police say the incident involved red coloured vehicle being driven at the Filling Station Kiosk several times before driving off.

It happened during the early hours of this morning (Friday July 19) at the Tesco Filling Station in Bridlington.



A spokesperson from Humberside Police said: "If anyone has witnessed the incident or sighted the vehicle being driven within the area with extension damage please can you contact police on 101 quoting Log 63 19/07/19."

