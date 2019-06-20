Attempted abduction in Bridlington - police say it is an 'isolated report'

Police have insisted they carried out a thorough investigation after reports of an attempted abduction in Bridlington at the weekend.

There were reports that a group had been seen acting suspiciously at around 3pm on Sunday - but officers say they have not been able to identify any offences taking place.

Earlier in the week, police said they had reviewed CCTV footage from the area but that no evidence of anyone touching or speaking to a child had been found.

Today a further statement has been issued, following a number of posts on social media, relating to this incident and other alleged crimes in Bridlington in the past few days.

Detective Inspector Simon Vickers said: “We have seen some comments on social media from people expressing concern following a report of a woman and three men acting suspiciously near a child on Bridlingtonfea Front on Sunday, 16 June.

“We have carried out a thorough investigation and have not identified any offences taking place.

“I know that reports of this nature can be distressing, particularly for parents, however I want to offer my reassurance that this is an isolated report and we do not believe there to be any risk to the local community.

“If anyone has any information about incidents that we are not aware of, we would appeal for them to get in touch with us by calling our non-emergency 101 number.”