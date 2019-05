Police are investigating a suspected arson at Quay Academy in Bridlington

A shed in the school grounds on Oxford Street was set alight at around 7pm on Saturday, May 4. The fire then spread to a fence and another shed in the garden of a neighbouring house.

A spokesperson said: "No-one was hurt but there was quite a lot of damage done because of the blaze.

"Did you witness anything? Have you got any information?"

Call police on 101 and quote reference 16/54651/19.