Alleged assault by four men on wheelchair-bound double amputee woman in Bridlington

Humberside Police is appealing for witnesses on a 'particularly distressing incident on a woman' in Bridlington.

The alleged assault on a woman happened on Gypsey Road at around 9.15pm on Friday July 12.

Detective Chief Inspector, Alison Sweeting, said: “This is a particularly distressing incident as the woman, a wheelchair-bound double amputee, was approached by four men who are alleged to have punched her and attempted to tamper with her medical equipment.

In particular police are appealing to a group of teenage boys who may have witnessed the incident.

“We believe that the incident may have been witnessed by some passing teenagers and I would really want to hear from them. They can call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 16/80722/19,” he added.