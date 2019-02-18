£35,000 worth of jewellery and £15,000 cash taken during burglary in East Yorkshire

Police said some of the jewellery is similar to the items shown in these pictures.
Police said some of the jewellery is similar to the items shown in these pictures.

Thousands of pounds worth of jewellery and a large amount of cash were stolen during a burglary on Valentine's Day.

It happened at a house in Porter Close in Driffield last Thursday between 11am and 10pm.

Police said jewellery worth an estimated £35,000 and cash in the region of £15,000 were taken, along with a safe.

The list of items taken included:

Three pairs of diamond studs

One set of matching diamond studs and bracelet

Diamond bracelet

Approximately 10 jade pendants on gold chains - one is shaped like a ball cupped by hands, one is horn shaped, and two are Buddhas.

Four gold bracelets - 1 decorated with gold leaves like a garland.

Male bracelet similar in design to a watch strap.

Men's gold chain approx 1/2cm thick.

Seven gold rings - one has a rose pattern, two are plain, one has a cross-hatch pattern.

Seven small beads of gold.

Two gold bangles.

If you know where the items are or can help police in any way, call 101 and quote 16/25913/19