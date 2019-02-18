£35,000 worth of jewellery and £15,000 cash taken during burglary in East Yorkshire

Thousands of pounds worth of jewellery and a large amount of cash were stolen during a burglary on Valentine's Day.
It happened at a house in Porter Close in Driffield last Thursday between 11am and 10pm.
Police said jewellery worth an estimated £35,000 and cash in the region of £15,000 were taken, along with a safe.
The list of items taken included:
Three pairs of diamond studs
One set of matching diamond studs and bracelet
Diamond bracelet
Approximately 10 jade pendants on gold chains - one is shaped like a ball cupped by hands, one is horn shaped, and two are Buddhas.
Four gold bracelets - 1 decorated with gold leaves like a garland.
Male bracelet similar in design to a watch strap.
Men's gold chain approx 1/2cm thick.
Seven gold rings - one has a rose pattern, two are plain, one has a cross-hatch pattern.
Seven small beads of gold.
Two gold bangles.
If you know where the items are or can help police in any way, call 101 and quote 16/25913/19