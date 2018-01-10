Creating safe places for our vulnerable people

Bridlington Town Hall is one of a number of locations in the town which is classed as an official ‘safe place’ for vulnerable people.

The scheme, launched by East Riding of Yorkshire Council and Humberside Police, is designed to create havens for people with learning difficulties or dementia, when being out in public gets too much for them.

Buildings taking part in the scheme display a yellow and orange sticker, and around the region, banks, shops, cafes, libraries and sports centres have signed up.

Cllr Richard Harrap, council portfolio holder for adult and carer services, said: “The Safe Place scheme can provide a vital source of reassurance and support to some of the region’s most vulnerable adults.

“I would encourage anyone who feels they may benefit from having this sort of reassurance, or anyone who cares for someone who may benefit, to find out more or sign up.”

People who want to access the scheme carry a card which has their personal details and those of a trusted contact on.

A person can enter a safe place, for example if they feel frightened or are being harassed while out in public, because they feel vulnerable, need advice, feel disorientated or need help finding their way home.

They show their card to a member of staff who will offer them somewhere to sit before calling the contact on the card.

A full list of buildings which are taking part can be found on the council website.