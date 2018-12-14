Council test service on second-hand cars

Bridlington residents thinking of buying a second-hand car might want to take advantage of a new service being offered by East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

The council’s vehicle maintenance unit now offers to carry out a pre-purchase inspection on second-hand vehicles, giving anyone looking to buy a vehicle the chance to have it checked over by a qualified mechanic before they buy.

The checks are carried out at the council’s Carnaby depot using start-of-the-art equipment.

The inspections are similar to a regular MOT and check the basic roadworthiness of the vehicle, including the engine, bodywork, tyres, brakes, electrics, exhaust emissions, suspension and steering.

After the inspection, a written report will be given to the customer, outlining any issues found with the vehicle, together with its current market value, to help them make an informed decision.

The cost of the service is £50 plus VAT, and all the checks are carried out by the council’s team of highly-skilled vehicle technicians, who are all trained MOT testers, registered with the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency.

Councillor John Barrett, the council’s portfolio holder for operational services, said: “These checks are completely independent and could give any prospective buyer peace of mind that the car they want to buy is safe and roadworthy.”