Council support for victims of bullying

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is offering advice and support to parents who may feel their child is affected by bullying, as part of Anti-bullying Week from 12-16 November.

Bullying can have a negative impact on a young person’s work, health, self esteem and confidence.

It can take many forms including physical, emotional and even text and internet bullying.

Often parents and family members are the first to spot signs that their child is being bullied.

Bullying is usually defined as repeated behaviour which is intended to hurt someone either emotionally or physically, and is often aimed at certain people because of their race, religion, gender or sexual orientation or any other aspect such as appearance or disability.

Lindsay Shelbourn, public health lead for mental health and suicide prevention, said: “Bullying can have devastating effects which can last into adulthood.

“Children who are bullied are at greater risk of developing mental health problems and in some cases it can lead to self-harm.

“As a parent or carer you may have concerns your child is being bullied. The most important thing you can do is to listen and provide reassurance.

“Take a look at the Anti-Bullying Alliance interactive anti-bullying tool for information on bullying.”