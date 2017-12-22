Council’s advice on festive recycling

The East Riding of Yorkshire Council has issued some vital advice to recycling over the Christmas period.

More rubbish is generated in the East Riding over the Christmas and New Year holiday than any other time of the year.

Last year more than 9,700 tonnes of waste was collected from East Riding households over the festive holiday, and thanks to the brilliant efforts of residents, more than half of that was recycled.

Christmas trees, cards, wrapping paper, cardboard boxes, even the turkey bones left over from Christmas dinner, can all be recycled.

The area’s recycling sites will be open from 10am to 5pm except Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve when they will shut at 4pm. They will be closed all day on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Christmas bin collections:

Residents in the East Riding will receive their 2018 bin collection calendars through the post, which will also show them this year’s Christmas and New Year bin collection dates.

People can also find their own festive collection dates online at the website bins.eastriding.gov.uk by simply typing in their postcode.

Blue bins:

A great deal of the packaging, bottles and tins generated by the Christmas holiday can be recycled in the blue bin. Items such as empty plastic tubs and tins used for sweets and biscuits, cardboard, Plastic tubs and trays, empty juice cartons and egg boxes.

Brown bins:

All food waste can be recycled in your brown bin, including all cooked or uncooked food, including plate scrapings.

Batteries, polystyrene and crisp packets:

Please do not put batteries in your bins. Please take them to shop recycling collection boxes, or take them to any household waste recycling site.

Polystyrene should be placed in your green bin.

Crisp packets should be placed in the green bin.

Councillor Symon Fraser said: “I want to thank East Riding residents for being fantastic recyclers all year round and I know they will recycle as much waste as they can over the Christmas holidays.”