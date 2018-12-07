Council repairs record number of potholes

A record 34,998 potholes have been filled on the East Riding’s roads so far in 2018.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s highways maintenance team has repaired more potholes in the first 10 months of this year than in any other full year on record.

It is more than double the amount of potholes repaired four years ago.

More potholes have appeared on the East Riding’s roads this year because of the long period of freezing weather the region experienced last winter, when the ‘Beast from the East’ descended on the country.

Councillor John Barrett said: “Although the team carries out regular inspections, we still need residents to report potholes to us, because our staff can’t be everywhere.

“Last year residents reported 3,700 potholes to us, which is only a fraction of the thousands we repaired, so please keep reporting them to us.”