Council develops My account service

The East Riding of Yorkshire Council is continuing to rollout a new online account system for residents to interact with the council quickly and easily.

The ‘My account’ function means that residents only have to provide their details to the council once and can then request services online, such as a new wheelie bin or reporting a pothole and then check the progress of the request.

Services available through My account, include waste collection services, reporting defects on roads and streetlight issues, as well as public protection services including pest control, registering food establishments and reporting pollution.

Councillor Jonathan Owen, deputy leader of the council, said: “As well as being quick, convenient and easy-to-use, My account will also help the council reduce costs while continuing to provide the services our residents’ value.”

Go to www.eastriding.gov.uk to register for My account (button in top right corner).