Could you be a police cadet in Bridlington?

Humberside Police are recruiting cadets across the area.

Cadets are ambassadors for police acting as mentors and role models within their communities.

As a cadet you will be asked to attend a two hour long lesson each week as well as committing to three hours volunteering per week.

In the appeal for the role it states: “Are you aged 15-17 and interested in learning more about the police? Do you like to meet new people and have fun? If so then you may be interested in becoming a Humberside Police Cadet.”

Entry requirements for the role include that applicants living in the Humberside Police area as of September 1, 2019.

Other cadets have completed first aid courses, taken part in team building challenges and learnt all about different areas of policing from Crime Scene Investigation to Riot Training.

When asked what he would say to someone considering applying, Alexander said: “It’s a good way to meet people, raise confidence and develop all sorts of skills through fun activities.”

Apply at www.humberside.police.uk/police-cadets