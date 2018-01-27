Cooking up wildlife walks

Side Oven Bakery, based in Foston on the Wolds, is hosting an open farm and bakery day in partnership with the Yorkshire Wildlife trust on Saturday 10 February. The event is free and open to all.

Guided wildlife walks will be held around the organic farm where the bakery is based. Walks will set off at 10:30am and 1:30pm from the meeting point at the bakery.

Jessica Sellers, from Side Oven, said: “This is a great opportunity to see the huge variety of wildlife there is on an Organic farm. We have so many different types of birds including heron, buzzards, owls, plovers and much more.

“The walks are suitable for all ages, children are very welcome. If the walk is too far you are welcome to cut it short.”

Visit www.sideoven.com to find out more information.