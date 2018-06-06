Concerts mark church organ’s anniversary

St John’s Burlington Methodist Church organ turns 125 years old this year – and the anniversary is being marked by a series of events.

Celebrations at the church will commence tomorrow (Friday 15 June) at 7pm, when Dr John Pemberton, organ curator of Hull City Hall, will give a recital “Music for a Summers Evening”. Admission is free and donations for the organ fund are welcome.

On Saturday (16 June) a concert will be given by The Wesley Singers from Leeds Methodist District at 3pm.

Again, admission to the event is free with donations to church funds.

The organ was built in 1893 by Hull firm Forster and Andrews at a cost of £431.15s.

The organ has needed restoration work during its life, most recently in 2008/2009.

However, today the organ and the beautifully gilded and decorated organ pipes remain largely in their original condition.