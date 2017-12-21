Concert of note to be held at The Spa

There’s a rare opportunity to see Manchester Camerata and Sinfonia Viva getting together for a concert with a difference later this month.

The orchestral extravaganza will be performed at Bridlington Spa on Sunday 28 January at 2pm.

The concert will be full of much-loved music from Vienna, plus many other popular classics from Mozart to Mendelsohn as well as music created and performed by groups from Pocklington and Withernsea and dance from East Riding Youth Dance County Company.

The music will be directed by Timothy Redmond and the dance choreographed by Dawn Holgate former dancer of Phoenix Dance Theatre.

A spokesman for the event said: “It promises to be a foot tapping, get up and dance, feel good concert for all the family.

“This concert is the culmination of work which has taken place for ‘Classically Yours’ programme, one of the key Hull 2017 events facilitated by East Riding of Yorkshire Council – a Principal Partner in Hull 2017 – throughout the year.”

Tickets are available priced £17.50 for adults; £15 for concessions; and £5 for children, from Bridlington Spa Box Office on 01262 678258, or online at www.bridspa.com. Pre-theatre lunch is also available at £12 or £7.50 for children.