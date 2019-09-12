Compost giveaway event at Carnaby

For the first time ever, East Riding of Yorkshire Council is to hold a second round of free compost giveaways for the area’s residents.

The council will be handing out another 5,000 bags of compost during September, including at the council’s Carnaby depot on the industrial estate, following the success of the regular annual giveaways which are held in May.

The Carnaby giveaway will be held on Saturday, September 21 from 10am.

As usual, residents are invited to go along in their cars to collect two free 15kg bags of compost.

The giveaways will end when all the bags have been handed out on a first come, first served basis.

Residents are asked not to queue at the venues beforehand for safety reasons.

Cllr Chris Matthews, the council’s portfolio holder for strategic management, said: “These autumn giveaways are an extra little thank you to residents for their continued efforts in making the East Riding the country’s top recycler.”

As always, all the compost being given away has been recycled from the food and garden waste East Riding residents put into their brown bins.

All cooked and uncooked food, peelings, plate scrapings, bones, meat, egg shells, grass cuttings, hedge trimmings, small branches, leaves, flowers and weeds can all be placed brown bins, and all the waste gets recycled into quality compost.