Complaints about ‘loutish’ late-night behaviour at Burton Agnes holiday venue

Worries about anti-social behaviour at a former hotel which is now used a ‘large-scale’ party venue by holidaymakers look set to fall on deaf ears.

The future of the Blue Bell in Burton Agnes will be decided by councillors, who will review a retrospective planning application next week.

People living in the village say they have encountered problems with noise and ‘loutish’ behaviour since it changed from a hotel to holiday accommodation two years ago.

Planning permission for the change of use has only been applied for recently. Councillors have been advised to approve the plan at a meeting on Monday, despite Burton Agnes Parish Council strongly opposing the idea - and querying why the venue has been allowed to operate in breach of planning policy for so long.

It says the Blue Bell is marketed as a base for ‘large-scale groups of partying individuals’ and can house more than 50 people at a time.

“These sorts of numbers inevitable led to noise,” says a report from the parish council.

“Residents reported that in addition there have been coach loads of individuals deposited at the venue.

“The scale and sector of this operation is a considerable step chance from the pub and hotel business which operated previously and in our view is incompatible with the centre of a small residential village.”

They say emergency services have been called to the venue and there have been reports of late-night floodlit football matches and items being thrown into neighbouring farmers’ fields.

The parish council is also disappointed in the loss of the village pub.

A number of people living near the Blue Bell have also formally compained about the venue, but a report to East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Eastern Area Planning Sub-Committee says the building should not be stopped from operating as holiday accommodation.

It says it is ‘no more harmful’ than if it operated as a hotel, which could mean outside activity at weddings, functions and celebrations.