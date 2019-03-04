Comic Relief in the frames

Specsavers is once again supporting Comic Relief and stores in Bridlington are getting in on the act by selling funny frames which are sure to raise a smile.

It is the third Red Nose Day that Specsavers has supported the charity by launching the frames in store, with this year’s red glasses jester theme in keeping with the charity’s comic ethos.

Store Manager Keeley said: “Our glasses this year are fantastic and we hope everyone gets into the fundraising spirit by picking up a pair in store and help us smash our £1 million fundraising mark.

“We are really proud to support Comic Relief and all the good causes they fund.”

The frames are available from Specsavers in Bridlington ahead of Red Nose Day on Friday 15 March.