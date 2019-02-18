Comedian Jason Manford to star in new musical Curtains - where you can see it in the region

Tickets are on sale now for the smash hit musical comedy Curtains starring Jason Manford which hits the region later this year.

Jessica Cranshaw, star of the new Broadway-bound musical Robbin’ Hood, has been murdered on stage on opening night! The entire cast and crew are suspects.

Time to call in the local detective, Frank Cioffi, played by Manford, who just happens to be a huge musical theatre fan.

With a nose for crime and an ear for music, Frank has his work cut out trying to find the killer while giving the show a lifeline.

Starring Jason Manford (The Producers, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Guys and Dolls), this whodunnit is packed full of catchy songs, unforgettable characters and plot twists galore! Written by Kander and Ebb, creators of Cabaret and Chicago, this Tony award-winning backstage murder mystery musical will have audiences laughing and guessing right to the final curtain.

Curtains opens at:

Manchester Palace Theatre on Tuesday October 8 to Saturday October 12. Tickets: 0844 871 3019.

Sheffield Lyceum on Monday October 28 to Saturday November 2. Tickets: 0114 249 6000

Darlington Hippodrome on Monday November 11 and runs to Saturday November 16. Tickets: 01325 405405