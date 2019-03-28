Comedian Jack Dee tests out new material ahead of new tour at Yorkshire arts centre - be the first to hear it - tickets on sale now

Comedian and TV star Jack Dee will follow in the footsteps of other top class comedians when he steps foot into Pocklington Arts Centre to road test new material.

Jack is taking to the road to try out new material for this forthcoming UK tour and will bring his ‘Work-In-Progress-Show’ to the centre on Sunday May 19 at 8pm.

“In these difficult and uncertain times people need hope – a ray of sunshine to brighten their day. And that’s very much where I come in,” said Jack.

Jack is the star of TV sitcoms Bad Move, Lead Balloon and Josh as well as chair of the legendary Radio 4 show I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue.

Other credits include presenting Jack Dee’s Helpdesk on BBC Two and being the star of C4’s, The Jack Dee Show, Jack Dee’s Saturday Night, Jack Dee’s Happy Hour and Jack Dee Live at the Apollo.

“In fact,” explains Jack, “I’ve appeared in every single TV show with my name in the title.”

This will be the first time that Jack has appeared at the centre and he follows in the footsteps of a number of renowned comedians who have used the popular, intimate venue to try out new material.

Centre director Janet Farmer said: "Jack follows in a long line of comedians who have tried new material at the venue including John Bishop, Henning Wehn, Sarah Millican and Dylan Moran.

“The venue has built up a national reputation on the touring circuit both for its programming and for the intimate atmosphere of the venue's auditorium and studio."

Tickets £15 available from the Box Office on 01759 301547 or at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk