Coffee morning for St Catherine’s

In the picture are: Elizabeth Boyland, Sue Rawson, Janet Padwick, Sally Robson and Sue Sugdon.

The event managed to raise £311.

A group spokesman said: “We were extremely busy and a lot of people were present.

“Many thanks to Tim Butler and staff at The Ransdale for their help and support.”

On Saturday, December 14, the group will be hosting a fundraising dance featuring the Mid-Life Crisis band at St John’s Church Hall in Sewerby.

Tickets, £10, to include a light supper will be available from Tuesday, November 19.

Please ring 01262 673831 for more information about the dance or to buy a ticket.