Coastline inspires artist’s exhibition

A Sewerby-based science teacher, who combines the laws of physics with her love for the East Yorkshire coast to create stunning works of art, has opened an exhibition at Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC).

This is no ordinary exhibition as Helen Costello’s oil and acrylic paintings, featuring the seascapes and seabirds of the East Yorkshire coast, carry an important conservation message.

Helen has exhibited her work at numerous venues and events across the region including North Yorkshire Open Studios, East Yorkshire Open Studios, and Beverley Art Gallery Open Exhibition.

The free studio exhibition, entitled ‘Whose World Is It?’ will run until Thursday 28 March.

As both a retired science teacher and fine art graduate, Helen prides herself on putting paid to the idea that a knowledge of science destroys beauty.

She said: “There is a commonly held view that a knowledge of science somehow destroys the beauty. On the contrary, it enhances it. Both start with observation of the natural world.

“Physics strives to find truth to help understand things and art is a consideration and appreciation of their beauty.”

Helen takes her inspiration from the seascapes, landscapes and seabirds of the East Yorkshire coast, notably those surrounding Sewerby.

She said: “Observation inspires my work, for example watching seabirds soar and bank on the updraft from Bempton, or being aware of the tranquil beauty from the beach.”

Janet Farmer, PAC director, said: “Helen Costello’s paintings are truly breathtaking, and it is no exaggeration to say that they look absolutely stunning in PAC’s studio, bringing the space to life with their colour and light.

“Helen’s work has featured in exhibitions at PAC on two previous occasions, as part of East Yorkshire Open Studios, so it is a real pleasure to welcome her back to the arts centre with such a wonderful collection of work.”