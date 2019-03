Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team were called to the cliffs at Sewerby this lunchtime after a dog went over the edge.

The team were tasked by Humber Coastguard to reports of the incident close to the Ship Inn, Sewerby.

A spokesman said: "The team arrived on scene and set up a technical rescue system to lower a technician to the dog. The technician carefully recovered the dog to the top of the cliff back into the care of the thankful owner."