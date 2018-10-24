Coastguard shut Filey beach in North Yorkshire after historic 'bomb' found

Parts of Filey beach have been closed to visitors today after unexploded historical ordnance was thought to have been found.

The scene requires further investigation from explosives experts and is currently cordoned off.

Filey beach named UK's best

A statement on the Filey Coastguard Facebook page said:

"The Filey team are currently keeping a cordon on Filey beach in place due to an unconfirmed historical ordnance. Parts of the beach are out of bounds. Thank you for your support in staying well back."

The five-mile sands stretch from Filey Brigg to the RSPB Bempton Cliffs nature reserve.

Historical ordnance dating from both world wars has washed up on Yorkshire's beaches before. Last summer, Sandsend near Whitby was cordoned off after part of a WW2 sea mine was found.

In 2012, over 100 WW2 munitions, including rockets, grenades and mortar shells, were exposed following a landslip at Mappleton, near Hornsea, and found by a dog walker. The area had been used as a bombing training range. A child found bullets and other ammunition believed to have come from the same firing exercises at Skirlington in 2017.