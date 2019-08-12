Coastguard respond to two incidents of dogs that fell over cliffs in Bridlington

Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team have responded to two incidents in two days involving dogs that had fell over cliffs.

On Saturday, the team were tasked by Humber Coastguard to reports of a dog fallen over the cliff between South landing and Flamborough Lighthouse.

Rescue from Sunday afternoon. Image: Bridlington Coastguard.

The team arrived on scene and met with the dog owner at around 3.30pm.

A spokesperson said: "It was clear the dog was alive and well at the bottom of the cliff but extraction was going to be difficult.

"Flamborough RNLI lifeboat was tasked to recover the dog by boat but due to the rough tide was unable to assist any further.

"Bridlington Team members walked from south landing to the dogs position along the cliff bottom and located the dog."

The dog, a white staffy called Pixie, had minor Injuries and was transported to the vet by her owners.

The following day, the team were tasked again to reports of a dog fallen over the cliff and the owner attempting to rescue.

The team arrived on scene and set up a system to lower a cliff technician to the casualty at around 1.15pm.

"When the casualty was secured in our rescue harness the dog was able to be passed to the team member on the edge of the cliff. Once the dog was safely on the cliff top the team recovered the owner back to the top."

In response to the call outs the team issued a warning to the public: "Always ensure your dogs are on a lead near cliff edges and never try to attempt any self rescue. If you see a coastal emergency dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard."