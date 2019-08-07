Coastguard Rescue Helicopter responds to 77 year old casualty who had fallen near Bridlington

Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team responded to reports of a casualty who had fallen at Thornwick Bay.

Coastguard Rescue Officers were with the 77-year-old within minutes and a primary assessment was completed.

A spokesperson said: "Due to the location and difficult extraction which would be risky not only for the casualty but the rescue team also, the assistance of the Coastguard Rescue Helicopter was requested.

"Rescue 912 arrived on scene and placed their paramedic on to the beach to assist the Yorkshire Ambulance Service Crew.

"The casualty was placed in to the helicopters stretcher and winched aboard while the team performed a hi-line technique to stabilise the stretcher."

The team were first paged by Humber Coastguard at 4.30pm to reports of a yacht with a fouled propellor at North Landing.

Following the incident at Thornwick Bay the team relocated to Bridlington Harbour to assist Flamborough Lifeboat mooring the broken down yacht that the team were initially called to.