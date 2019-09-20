Coastguard Rescue Helicopter responds after person fell from cliff top in Bridlington

Emergency services were called to an incident last night after reports that a person had fallen over the cliff top.

Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Helicopter attended the incident near Sewerby steps, along with Yorkshire Ambulance Service, Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Humberside Police.

It was confirmed this morning by Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team that "a person had fallen from the cliff top".

The incident is believed to have taken place around 6pm on Thursday, September 19.

Currently, there is no information on the person's current condition.