Coastal Voices’ top notes for Hangout

A popular choral group based in Bridlington has managed to raise almost £2,000 for a club that looks after youngsters.

Coastal Voices members raised £1,970 at their events and concerts during 2018 and recently presented a cheque to The Hangout Youth Club.

The aims of The Hangout is to provide a safe and secure environment for children and youths of Bridlington to go out on an evening and meet new people, learn new skills, reduce anti-social behaviour and have fun.

A spokesperson from The Hangout said: “We at The Hangout were privileged to be chosen as Coastal Voices charity of the year in 2018.

“The money raised has been spent on equipment including iPads, trampolines and a trip out for our members.

“Everyone wishes to say thank you once again.”

Coastal Voices’ chosen cause for 2019 will be The Hinge Centre which is based in Bridlington.

A spokesperson for the Hinge said: “We are delighted that Coastal Voices have kindly selected us to be their nominated charity for 2019.

“The support is much appreciated.”

The Hinge Centre is a registered charity operating on the Havenfield Estate which provides support and services to the local community.

These services include resettlement support, support with benefits and welfare, personal development and independent living.

Their youth inclusion workers deliver daily sessions for children and young people.

The Hinge facilitates groups, activities and events throughout the year, and operates a fortnightly community food store.

The majority of the money raised for the causes comes from the choir’s annual show and it’s 2019 show will be based on a wide selection of songs from all over the world.

The “Rockin All Over The World” concert will take place at the Bridlington Spa on Saturday 27 July at 7.30pm

Email taster@coastalvoiceschoir.co.uk if you would like to find out more about Coastal Voices.