Coastal Voices group in search for charity

Bridlington-based vocal group Coastal Voices is seeking a local charity or cause to support.

The group was formed nearly five years ago by a small group of people with a passion for singing, having fun, and an ultimate desire to perform in our local area.

A spokeswoman for the group said: “We have in the past raised money for local charities such as The Bridlington Talking Newspaper, The Kingfisher Trust Cafe and most recently The Hangout for whom we have raised in excess of £1,500.

“Our preferable choice of charity or cause would be Bridlington based and one that is not supported by large sponsors.

“We are asking any suitable organisations to contact us and then the choir will decide which cause we are going to donate any money that we raise in 2019.”

Local organisations can email sue.dawson05@talktalk.net to register their wish to be nominated.

Closing date for nominations is Friday 15 February.