Coastal farms bid to support wildlife

The RSPB is hoping to hear from farmers in the Yorkshire Wolds and Coast area who would like to get paid to help wildlife thrive on their land.

Applications are now open for the Government’s newly expanded Countryside Stewardship Scheme (CSS), which rewards farmers and other land managers for giving nature a home.

This year CSS has four new packages including an arable offer, which could benefit farmers in the Yorkshire Wolds who are prepared to incorporate wildlife-friendly measures on 3% or more of their farmed land.

The Yorkshire Wolds and Coast is an important place for nature and its farmland has massive potential to help boost declining birds such as corn buntings and yellow hammers, as well as other wildlife ranging from bees to hedgehogs.

The RSPB’s conservation advisor Chris Tomson is offering free advice to any farmer in the area who is considering signing up for Countryside Stewardship.

Chris said “This is a great new opportunity to join the Countryside Stewardship Scheme.

“The payments are good; for example farmers will receive £640 per hectare for winter bird food and £511 per hectare for nectar flower mix.”

Any farmers interested in joining for Countryside Stewardship Scheme can email Mr Tomson at chris.tomson@rspb.org.uk or call him on 07900 164601.