Coast walks planned for Bridlington area

Ten circular walks exploring the full East Yorkshire coast in manageable sections are part of a new feature of the Active Coast 2018 programme.

The ‘Cover the Coast’ walks include the area’s key coastal villages, towns, beaches, and countryside, and a range of spectacular locations.

The programme of walks started on Friday 2 February with an eight-mile walk from the Humber Bridge to Barton upon Humber and back.

Councillor Richard Burton, portfolio holder for leisure, tourism and culture, said: “This programme of walks is a great addition to the Active Coast programme for 2018.

“Future walks will include areas such as Paull and Hedon; Easington; Withernsea; Aldbrough; Skipsea; Bridlington; and Bempton, taking in our stunning coastline.

“Anybody completing all of the walks will have covered most of the East Yorkshire coast!”

The walks are free of charge although booking is essential. This can be done online at www.activecoast.org or by calling 01482 395320.

The council’s countryside access team recently launched its Countryside Events 2018 programme.

From rambles and themed walks (including photography, navigation, bushcraft, geocaching and orienteering) to wildlife watching events; from Kids Go Wild events to workshops, conservation days and natural craft workshops – the programme ‘includes something for everybody with an interest in the outdoors’.

Visit www.eastriding.gov.uk/events for more details about walks in this area.