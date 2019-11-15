Coast to Coast for Candlelighters

Will Caygill has completed the epic Coast to Coast challenge from Morecambe to Bridlington in support of Candlelighters.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 15th November 2019, 10:00 am
Will Caygill's dad and family friends joined him for the full distance while other guest riders included his brother Charlie and Mum joined on different aspects of the route.

Will smashed both his personal and fundraising target, completing the 274km route in three days cycling for eight hours every day, raising £3576.25 in the process.

His dad and family friends joined him for the full distance while other guest riders included his brother Charlie and Mum joined on different aspects of the route.

A Candlelighters spokeswoman said: “We cannot thank Will enough. Without you we couldn’t continue to provide light and hope to children and families affected by childhood cancer across Yorkshire.”