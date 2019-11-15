Coast to Coast for Candlelighters
Will Caygill has completed the epic Coast to Coast challenge from Morecambe to Bridlington in support of Candlelighters.
Friday, 15th November 2019, 10:00 am
Will smashed both his personal and fundraising target, completing the 274km route in three days cycling for eight hours every day, raising £3576.25 in the process.
His dad and family friends joined him for the full distance while other guest riders included his brother Charlie and Mum joined on different aspects of the route.
A Candlelighters spokeswoman said: “We cannot thank Will enough. Without you we couldn’t continue to provide light and hope to children and families affected by childhood cancer across Yorkshire.”