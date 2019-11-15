Coast to Coast for Candlelighters

Will Caygill's dad and family friends joined him for the full distance while other guest riders included his brother Charlie and Mum joined on different aspects of the route.

Will smashed both his personal and fundraising target, completing the 274km route in three days cycling for eight hours every day, raising £3576.25 in the process.

His dad and family friends joined him for the full distance while other guest riders included his brother Charlie and Mum joined on different aspects of the route.