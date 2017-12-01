Coach crashes into seafront railings on Scarborough's North Bay

A COACH crashed into seafront railings on Scarborough's North Bay after its brakes failed.

Firefighters from Scarborough were called to the incident on Royal Albert Drive just after 4pm today (Frid Dec 1)

A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the coach's brakes failed while it was parked up.

The spokesman added: " The driver managed to jump back on it to stop it entering the sea. No action by fire service."

The single decker coach has now been recovered.