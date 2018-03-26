Co-op widens net to attract more charities

The Co-op, which has supported 16 Bridlington based charities in just 18 months, is widening its criteria so even more groups can benefit from its Local Community Fund.

When the scheme was launched in September 2016 the beneficiaries were limited to local charities but now not for profit organisations that do not have charitable status can apply.

Co-op members, who receive a 5% reward for themselves with a further one per cent going to local causes when they buy own-brand products, have a say in how the money is allocated.

The Co-op, which is looking for the causes that will benefit from the fund in 2019, is currently backing a variety of organisations including Bridlington Priory Bellringers, Hull and District Cerebral Palsy Society, and Bridlington and District Samaritans.

Rebecca Birkbeck, director community engagement at the Co-op, said: “We want to support organisations that bring people together to make a difference in their local community.

“By widening our criteria we can encourage even more organisations to apply for the fund.”

Causes wanting more information about applying to be supported by the next round of the Co-op’s Local Community Fund should visit coop.co.uk/causes

Across the UK nearly 3,000 organisations dedicated to supporting young people have received £5.4m, while £4m was shared by social inclusion charities with a further £2.9m going to health-related causes.