Co-op cash for village hall

The Co-op’s Local Community Fund has awarded Flamborough Village Hall £2,150.91.

As a registered charity, the hall relies on income from its bookings, fundraising events and awards such as this to help maintain it as a valuable community facility available for use by present and future generations.

A spokesman said: “The Flamborough Village Hall management committee were delighted with the award and thank everyone who chose them as a local cause, helping raise money for them while they shopped, with a special thank you going to the Co-op, which generously supports local communities by operating this fund.”

Visit www.flamboroughvillagehall.weebly,com for more information about the hall and its facilities.