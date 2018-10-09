Clean Bandit’s Spa mix-up gets Bridlington on to Radio One Breakfast Show

When she joined as a casual member of staff six years, Becca Coulson couldn’t have imagined that she would eventually be repsonsible for the biggest event at Bridlington Spa for a decade, and be interviewed live on Radio One’s breakfast show.

Having worked her way up to the role of event manager, Becca was in charge of all the organisation for the Radio Two All Star Party, which saw the station broadcasting live for more than six hours.

Event was the biggest at the Spa for a decade.

She said: “It was hard work but very rewarding and I enjoyed it. I have been involved with a lot of other big events but this topped them all.

“I was involved from start to finish, from walking the BBC team round the venue, to costs, security, ticket sales, hospitality, technical staff - liaising with the BBC at all times.”

As part of the party, Radio Two hosts Trevor Nelson, Craig Charles and Ana Matronic all presented their shows from the Spa and artists including Clean Bandit, Lemar, Gabrielle and Kid Creole and the Coconuts perfomred live on stage.

See pictures from the event here.

The Spa had more than 100 staff on duty during the sell-out event.

Clean Bandit on stage at Bridlington

Becca added: “We all worked brilliantly as a team and the atmosphere was fantastic. Hopefully we can build our relationship with the BBC.

“I wasn’t nervous. As an event manager it was just part of the job and it was so busy, I didn’t have time to think about being nervous.

“I walked 18 miles on the Saturday alone.”

And just when she was settling down after the chaos of the weekend, she had to appear live on Radio One.

General manager Andrew Aldis said: “Clean Bandit arrived on the Friday night and were staying in a coach on the seafront.

“They didn’t realise that Bridlington Spa wasn’t an actual spa so they went to B&Q and bought everything they needed to build their own on the beach and posted it on social media.”

The new Radio One breakfast show host Greg James spotted it and on the Monday morning, Becca found herself live on air being interviewed on one of the country’s most-listened to programmes.