Clay provides firm grounding for Bridlington 2nds success

Bridlington 2nds continued their march towards the Division Two title with a comfortable eight-wicket win over Wykeham 2nds.

Only David Stockill (21) made headway with the bat for Wykeham in the face of three wickets each from Jack Ibbotson and Carl Parkin in a total of 101-8.

Matty Clay then remained unbeaten on 68 in Brid's successful reply.

Fylingdales remain in the promotion hunt in second following their seven-wicket win against Seamer 2nds.

Tom Shrimpton (5-62) and Mark Estill (4-25) played their part in Seamer's dismissal for 147, Phil Metcalfe (38) top scoring.

Chris Shrimpton then struck an undefeated 87 to guide Fylingdales home.

Wold Newton also have an outside shout after a win by 113 runs against Pickering 3rds.

James Knaggs posted 58 not out as Wold Newton reached 196-5, Charlie Marwood taking two of the wickets to fall.

The afternoon was then brought to a close by the bowling of Kop Harrison (4-15), Matthew Atkinson (2-14) and Mark Holtby (2-14), who saw off Pickering for 83.

Ebberston 2nds proved to be 87 runs better than Sewerby 2nds.

The Ebberston score ticked along to 199-6, thanks to John Metcalfe (47no), Doug Bentley (44), Joe Tyson (30) and Tom Richardson (28no), Isaac Coates bagging 2-31.

George Hardie's 4-19 and Richardson's 3-22 then wrapped things up.

Kirkbymoorside conceded their game against Cayton 2nds.

Cloughton 2nds and Snainton pulled away at the top of the table, as they were the only winning sides in Division Three.

Joel Ramm was the star man for Cloughton 2nds as they beat Muston by 115 runs.

Ramm's 104 not out and Liam Salt's 42 led Cloughton to 207-9 declared, Scott Orange finishing with figures of 6-43.

Ian Norris (40) produced Muston's only score of worth as Ben Rowe's 4-24, Craig Thordarsson's 3-17 and Dan Jenkinson's 2-8 bowled them out for 92.

Snainton are still at the top of the pile after their five-wicket success against Heslerton 2nds.

John Lay made 36 as Heslerton reached 92, Leigh Watson continuing his good form with the ball by taking 3-34.

Lay then collected 3-17, but 36 from Mike Kipling proved to be enough.

There was no play possible in the games between Flamborough and Mulgrave 2nds and Flixton 3rds and Forge Valley 2nds.

Ganton 2nds are within touching distance of promotion from Division Four West after their crushing 148-run defeat of Malton and Old Malton 4ths.

Ed Cooper's 73 not out linked with knocks in the 50s from Freddie Lockwood and Phil Elliott as Ganton reached 243-6, Ethan Smith taking two of those wickets.

Both Lockwood and Pat Philpott grabbed 3-20 in the retort as Malton managed just 95.

Sherburn 2nds boosted their cause by beating promotion rivals Wykeham 3rds in a five-wicket victory.

David Haywood's 26 helped Wykeham to 81, with Robin Worthy taking 4-14.

Leah Dobson's 37 did the rest for Sherburn.

Forge Valley 3rds sealed a six-wicket win against Pickering 4ths.

Jordan Newton's 40 proved to be more than half of Pickering's closing tally of 78, with Charles Tindall taking 4-11 and Mclay Arnott 2-12.

Two wickets each from Harvey Wood and Joe Dawson put the pressure on Valley, but 30 from Anthony Noble and 24 from Daniel Boyes made sure of the victory.

Brompton 2nds beat Thornton Dale 2nds by nine wickets.

Will Wrench struck 42, but Dale were bowled out for 69 by Tony Hulme (4-14) and Anosh George (3-13).

Chris Suggitt (33no) and Steve Suggitt (20) completed the job.

In Division Four East, Scarborough RUFC conceded their game against Cayton 3rds and Scarborough 3rds conceded their fixture against Wold Newton 2nds.

There was no play possible in the game between Ravenscar 2nds and Filey 2nds.