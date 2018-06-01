Classic cars event heads to Sewerby

Sewerby Fields is the final destination for the golden anniversary run of a heritage motors run.

The 50th East Coast Run for Historic and Classic Motor Transport, organised by the East Yorkshire Thoroughbred Car Club (EYTCC), will set off from Hull’s East Park at 11am on Sunday 10 June, making its way to Sewerby.

The event started in the 1960s when a few bus enthusiasts (Humberbus), started out with the preservation of one double decker East Yorkshire Motor Services bus.

The group decided to start an annual run once the bus was ready.

In 2005, the last remaining organisers of the East Coast Run approached the EYTCC with the intention of passing the event on, keeping it running for classic enthusiasts.

The event has bloomed into a glorious celebration of classic and historic vehicles, which were commonplace a few years ago, but rare now.

A spokesman for the event said: “Once again this year we have had a diverse range of vehicle entries, which shows the enthusiasm and commitment of those that strive to participate in this wonderful and very enjoyable event.

“Since the early days the event has gathered momentum. From little acorns great oaks grow, and that is how this event has developed.”

Entrants are invited and entry forms can be obtained from www.eytcc.org.uk or by calling 07410 627438.