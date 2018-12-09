Christmas recycling guide for residents

The East Riding of Yorkshire Council has unveiled a Christmas and New Year recycling guide for residents.

Christmas and New Year generates more waste than any other time of the year in the East Riding – but the good news is most of it can be recycled.

The waste and recycling officers at East Riding of Yorkshire Council are issuing some festive advice to help residents fill their blue and brown recycling bins during the holiday period.

Christmas trees, cards, wrapping paper, gift boxes … even the bones from a turkey … can all be recycled at home.

This year the council launched a campaign to encourage residents to recycle more metal packaging.

Alongside empty cans, tins and aerosols, the following can also be placed in the blue bin:

○ Biscuit and sweet tins

○ Metal tops from beer and wine bottles

○ Jar lids

○ Foil and foil trays

○ Chocolate and sweet wrappers made from foil

Last Christmas and New Year more than 9,000 tonnes of waste was collected from East Riding households – and 60% of that was recycled thanks to the brilliant efforts of residents.

Councillor Symon Fraser, the council’s portfolio holder for strategic asset management, housing and environment, said: “Residents in the East Riding are fantastic at supporting our recycling schemes but there’s more we can all do, especially over Christmas and the New Year.

“The amount of waste packaging sky-rockets at this time of year - and the vast majority can be recycled at home.”

Bin collection dates will change over the Christmas and New Year period, but will return to normal from Monday 14 January.

All residents will soon receive their 2019 Bin Collection Calendar through the post, which will tell them the revised dates for the upcoming Christmas and New Year period and the dates for next year.

You can also find your festive bin collection dates by visiting the website bins.eastriding.gov.uk and typing in your postcode.